Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 2.8%

Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.95 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.90). Approximately 171,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,364,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.41 million and a P/E ratio of 145.50.

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman purchased 12,715 shares of Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £14,876.55 ($19,436.31).

About Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

