BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 109.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $137,181.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

