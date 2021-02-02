BOMB Achieves Market Cap of $712,551.74 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $712,551.74 and $146,660.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,003.74 or 1.00254501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,366 coins and its circulating supply is 912,578 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

