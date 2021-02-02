Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $29.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $124.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,990.46 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,901.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

