BoostCoin (BOST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $8,531.08 and $8.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018848 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

