Borge Hald Sells 350,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $6,360,558.40.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23.
Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. 2,213,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.