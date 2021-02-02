Borge Hald Sells 350,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $6,360,558.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. 2,213,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

