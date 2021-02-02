BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $520,044.17 and approximately $281.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.