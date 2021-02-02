Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Up 23.0% in January

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BPFH stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.