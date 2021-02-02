botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $406.51 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $406.51 million and approximately $124,410.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

