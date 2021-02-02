Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $546,233.47 and approximately $48,280.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.