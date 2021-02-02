Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

