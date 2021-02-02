Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,874.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

