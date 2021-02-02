Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $183.00. Approximately 5,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.50.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

