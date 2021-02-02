Bracken Darrell Sells 41,666 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 890,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,950. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

