Bradley D. Owens Sells 4,250 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $557,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.