Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) received a C$3.00 target price from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.67.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

