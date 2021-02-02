Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Shares Down 10.3%

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 121.11 ($1.58). 47,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 17,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.56. The company has a market capitalization of £21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

In other news, insider Quentin Higham purchased 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

