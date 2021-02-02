BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 3,233,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,225,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 7,696.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 732,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

