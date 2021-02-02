BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares were up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.01. Approximately 1,227,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,168,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $633,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,143 shares of company stock worth $6,407,963 over the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

