Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Trading 22.3% Higher

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s stock price traded up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $16.97. 5,644,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 2,589,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,956,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.