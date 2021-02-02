Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading 21.5% Higher

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) traded up 21.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.53. 507,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 259,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgetown stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

