British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.43

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $408.43 and traded as high as $454.30. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 2,434,883 shares trading hands.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s payout ratio is -11.64%.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Insiders purchased 2,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,225 in the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

