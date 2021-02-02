Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTVCY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

