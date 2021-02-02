Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $472.87

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $472.87 and last traded at $469.84, with a volume of 8354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.74.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.
The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.83 and a 200 day moving average of $379.80.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.