Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $472.87

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $472.87 and last traded at $469.84, with a volume of 8354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.83 and a 200 day moving average of $379.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

