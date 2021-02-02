Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 281,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.