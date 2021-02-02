Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.53-5.53 EPS.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

