Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $404.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CNX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

In related news, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 122,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

