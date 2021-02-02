Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $109.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.78 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $110.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $445.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.52 million to $447.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $453.22 million, with estimates ranging from $441.37 million to $465.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

