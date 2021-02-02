Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $407.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.01 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $451.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.