Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.19). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. 1,129,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 3.01.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after buying an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

