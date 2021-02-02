Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 337,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 492,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 159,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,891. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

