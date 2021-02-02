Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 231,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

