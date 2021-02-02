Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.74 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.