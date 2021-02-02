Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

