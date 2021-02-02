Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $267-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.40 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.57 EPS.
NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 996,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.