Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $267-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.40 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 996,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

