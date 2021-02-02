Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

