Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.93 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,000. Apple makes up about 11.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

