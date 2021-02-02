Bryan Lamkin Sells 22,188 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adobe stock traded up $14.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day moving average is $475.61. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.