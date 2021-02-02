BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

STWD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

