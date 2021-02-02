BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 10,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.