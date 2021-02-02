BTSE Hits Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $163,416.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTSE has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One BTSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

BTSE Token Trading

BTSE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

