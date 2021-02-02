BTSE Market Cap Hits $7.68 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BTSE has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One BTSE token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00004817 BTC on major exchanges. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $119,351.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

Buying and Selling BTSE

BTSE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

