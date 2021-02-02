BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $50.42 million and $1,435.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

