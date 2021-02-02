Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 670,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 877,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

