Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 670,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 877,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.
