Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Up 4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 81,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 39,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

