Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 100.3% Higher Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00149931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037548 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,200,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,825,112 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

