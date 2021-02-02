Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.15

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZZUF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

