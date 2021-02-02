Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

