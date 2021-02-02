BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $16,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,537.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BWXT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 444,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,089. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BWX Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 55,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

