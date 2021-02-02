C J Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,194 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

